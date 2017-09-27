FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Premier Investments seeks access to Myer's share register
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 27, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 22 days ago

Australia's Premier Investments seeks access to Myer's share register

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Premier Investments Ltd on Wednesday said it had requested the share register of Australia’s biggest department store operator, Myer Holdings Ltd.

Premier Investments said it had requested the register to contact Myer shareholders in relation to any resolutions proposed at the retailer’s annual general meeting this year.

The conglomerate is controlled by Australian retail entrepreneur Solomon Lew, who is also Myer’s biggest shareholder. (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

