Australia's Myer Holdings says 1st-qtr sales down 2.8 pct
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 31, 2017 / 10:11 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Australia's Myer Holdings says 1st-qtr sales down 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian department store chain Myer Holdings said on Wednesday its first-quarter comparable store sales fell 2.1 percent as a result of “challenging retail conditions”.

Sales totaled A$699.0 million ($535.1 million) for the 13 weeks to Oct. 28, Myer said in a statement. No forecasts from analysts were available and the retailer did not specify whether the decline was in relation to the prior quarter or the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3063 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
