2 months ago
Mylan shareholders re-elect board, vote against exec pay
PicturesReuters TV
June 22, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 2 months ago

Mylan shareholders re-elect board, vote against exec pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 22 (Reuters) - Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.

Shareholders voted against a measure to approve the company's executive compensation. The shareholder campaign against Mylan's board picked up steam after Chairman Robert Coury's nearly $100 million pay package was disclosed earlier this year.

The company did not disclose the vote totals for the directors. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Writing by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

