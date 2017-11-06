FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugmaker Mylan's revenue drops 2.3 percent
November 6, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in 18 hours

Drugmaker Mylan's revenue drops 2.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Mylan NV reported a 2.3 percent decline in third-quarter revenue on Monday, hurt by lower sales in North America.

The company’s net earnings were $88.3 million, or 16 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $119.8 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included litigation-related expenses of $558 million.

Total revenue fell to $2.99 billion from $3.06 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

