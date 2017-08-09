Mylan profit jumps 76.4 percent

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Generic drug maker Mylan NV reported a 76.4 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by demand for products it gained through the acquisition of Swedish drugmaker Meda last year.

Mylan, the maker of the EpiPen allergy treatment, said net earnings rose to $297 million, or 55 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $168.4 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.96 billion from $2.56 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)