UK's N Brown Group revenue rises 3.2 pct on good Christmas

Jan 23 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 3.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue and said it had a robust Christmas season.

The revenue rise at N Brown contrasts that of traditional British retailers, who have reported subdued trading on increasing online competition and pressure on consumer spending.

The company, whose brands target women aged 30 and above, and those of a larger frame, revenue from its brand Simply Be rose 14.5 percent, partly helped by its Christmas campaigns.

Revenue at its other two power brands, JD Williams and Jacamo, rose 3 percent and 4.6 percent respectively in the 18- week period to Jan. 6.

N Brown said its overall online penetration rose 4 percentage points year-on-year to 74 percent, with total online sales rising 9 percent.

The company, which maintained its full-year profit view, said it expected product gross margin for the year ending March to be down between 225 basis points and 250 basis points, due to higher promotional activity.

That compares with its prior estimate of a fall of 70 basis points to 120 basis points. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)