National Australia Bank 3rd-qtr cash profit climbs 5 pct
August 10, 2017 / 10:49 PM / in 2 months

National Australia Bank 3rd-qtr cash profit climbs 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Friday said its third-quarter cash profit rose 5 percent, helped by growth in its lending arm as well as a fall in bad debt expenses.

NAB’s unaudited cash profit was A$1.7 billion ($1.34 billion) in the three months to June 30, according to a trading update, compared with A$1.6 billion a year ago. Bad and doubtful debt charges fell 12 percent to A$173 million. ($1 = 1.2718 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Barrett and G Crosse)

