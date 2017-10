Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics Plc said on Monday its experimental treatment for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia met the main goal in a late-stage study, sending its shares up more than 70 percent in premarket trading.

Community-acquired bacterial pneumonia is the leading cause of infectious death in the United States. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)