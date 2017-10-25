FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai developer Nakheel's Q3 profit up 42 pct
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 9:50 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Dubai developer Nakheel's Q3 profit up 42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dubai developer Nakheel reported a 42.4 percent increase in third quarter net profit on Wednesday, Reuters calculations showed.

The developer behind Dubai’s palm-shaped islands made a 1.36 billion dirham ($370.28 million) profit in the July-September period, up from 955 million dirhams, Reuters calculated based on a nine-month earnings statement.

It made 4 billion dirham profit for the nine months to September 30, up 2.3 percent, the state-owned developer said.

Nakheel did not report its revenue. It said it has over 23,200 residential units under construction across Dubai.

Chairman Ali Rashid Lootah told Reuters in July the company would report a rise in 2017 profit from the 4.96 billion dirhams it made in 2016.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.