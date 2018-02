WINDHOEK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Namdeb, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and Anglo American’s diamond unit De Beers, has put the Elizabeth Bay Mine on sale, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The sale comes three weeks after the diamond miner wrote to staff offering voluntary redundancies that will affect at least 130 of its 1,700-strong workforce. (Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by James Macharia)