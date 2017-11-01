FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Idemitsu restarts Chiba naphtha cracker
#Basic Materials
November 1, 2017 / 6:27 AM / in a day

Japan's Idemitsu restarts Chiba naphtha cracker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan said on Wednesday it restarted the 414,000 tonnes per year Chiba naphtha cracker after works to increase its capacity to process propane were completed.

A company spokeswoman said the cracker was restarted early this week without identifying the specific date. The cracker, which had been shut since Sept. 22, was slated to resume operations in about a month.

The company last year announced the upgrade would boost the cracker’s capacity to process propane as feedstock by three or four times. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

