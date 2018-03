NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc on Thursday filed a patent infringement lawsuit against IEX Group, alleging the newest U.S. exchange operator copied several aspects of its electronic trading platform.

The lawsuit aims to stop privately held IEX, which operates the Investors Exchange, from continuing to use the technology and seeks compensation for what it says is IEX’s unauthorized use of its intellectual property. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)