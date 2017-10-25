FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2017 / 10:50 AM / in 18 hours

Exchange operator Nasdaq's profit rises 30.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc reported a 30.5 percent rise in its quarterly profit as the U.S. exchange operator benefited from an increase in revenue from its market services business that oversees transactions, clearing and settlements.

The company’s net income rose to $171 million, or $1.01 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $131 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, net of transaction-based expenses, rose 3.8 percent to $607 million, the company said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

