2 months ago
June 22, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa's Naspers considering U.S. dollar bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 22 (Reuters) - South African ecommerce and pay-TV group Naspers said on Thursday its subsidiary Myriad International Holdings B.V. (MIH B.V.) is exploring the possibility of an international U.S. dollar bond offering.

Naspers, Africa's biggest listed company by market size, said its subsidiary would launch a roadshow to meet potential investors, but gave no timeframe.

"Proceeds from the offering, if completed, are expected to be used for general corporate purposes and to repay MIH B.V.'s existing notes maturing in July 2017," Naspers said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

