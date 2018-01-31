REFILE-Lebanon president: Israel comment on offshore energy is "threat to Lebanon"

(Refiles capitalising title of President Aoun in first paragraph)

BEIRUT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on Wednesday said Israeli comments urging firms not to bid on a Lebanese offshore energy tender were “a threat to Lebanon”.

Earlier on Wednesday Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman described Lebanon’s offshore oil and gas licensing process as “very provocative” and urged international firms not to bid.

“Lieberman’s words about Block 9 are a threat to Lebanon and its right to sovereignty over its territorial waters,” Aoun said on his official Twitter account.

Lebanon considers Israel an enemy state and has an unresolved maritime border dispute with it over a triangular area of sea.