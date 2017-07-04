FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 4, 2017 / 1:43 AM / a month ago

Hong Kong regulator halts trade in National Agricultural shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator on Tuesday said it has halted trading of shares in National Agricultural Holdings Ltd, without providing details.

Shares in the software developer and agricultural financial services provider have not traded since March 28, when National Agricultural requested a trading suspension.

The halt from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) means the company cannot request to have its suspension lifted.

Neither the SFC nor National Agricultural responded to requests for comment.

The SFC can issue so-called Rule 8 directions under Hong Kong's listing rules "on grounds that the market is misinformed, disorderly or unfair".

Previous SFC halts include China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd, Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd, China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd and Hanergy Thin Film Power Group. (Reporting by Donny Kwok)

