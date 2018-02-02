FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Breaking City News
February 2, 2018 / 10:54 AM / a day ago

Britain's Eggborough coal-fired power plant to close -operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* Britain’s Eggborough coal-fired power plant will close after it failed to secure a capacity agreement in this week’s auction, the operator said

* “The power plant will continue to meet its obligations under the current capacity market contract, which runs through to the end of September 2018, but without a contract for future years it will cease to be economically viable to continue operations,” Eggborough Power Limited said in a statement.

* The power station was built in 1970 with an expected 25-year life span. It comprises four units and supplies 5 percent of the power in Britain, equivalent to powering about two million homes.

* A planning application is being progressed to develop a new 2,500 megawatt gas-fired power station (CCGT) at the site but it is expected that this would not be operational until the early 2020s. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.