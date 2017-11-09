FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Grid reports fall in H1 profit
#Breaking City News
November 9, 2017 / 7:41 AM / a day ago

National Grid reports fall in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - British power grid operator National Grid Plc reported a slightly worse-than-expected fall in half-year profit on Thursday hurt by weakness in its UK electricity transmission business.

Adjusted operating profit fell 12.8 percent to 1.26 billion pounds ($1.66 billion) for the six months to Sept. 30.

That was below the 1.29 billion forecast in a poll of 7 analysts.

The company, which maintained its full year outlook, said it expects capital investment to rise to over 4 billion pounds after a first-half outlay of 2 billion pounds, up 7 percent from a year earlier or 4 percent at constant currency rates.

$1 = 0.7607 pounds Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
