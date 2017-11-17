Nationwide Building Society reports 4 pct fall in H1 profit

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Nationwide Building Society reported a 4 percent fall in half-year profit on Friday, a second consecutive period of decline that it attributed to low interest rates.

The lender reported an underlying profit of 588 million pounds ($778.10 million) for the six months to September 30, down from 615 million a year earlier.

The results followed an 18 percent fall in profits in the first quarter and a 23 percent fall in annual profits last year.