Nationwide Building Society reports 4 pct fall in H1 profit
November 17, 2017 / 7:18 AM / a day ago

Nationwide Building Society reports 4 pct fall in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Nationwide Building Society reported a 4 percent fall in half-year profit on Friday, a second consecutive period of decline that it attributed to low interest rates.

The lender reported an underlying profit of 588 million pounds ($778.10 million) for the six months to September 30, down from 615 million a year earlier.

The results followed an 18 percent fall in profits in the first quarter and a 23 percent fall in annual profits last year.

$1 = 0.7557 pounds Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely

