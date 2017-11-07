FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French bank Natixis' Q3 profits rise, beating expectations
November 7, 2017 / 4:42 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

French bank Natixis' Q3 profits rise, beating expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Investment bank Natixis said on Tuesday that its third-quarter net income had increased by 29 percent, as a strong rise in asset management and insurance sales helped offset a weaker environment for trading.

Natixis, majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, said net income rose to 383 million euros ($443 million). Analysts had expected a 15 percent increase in profits to 342 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Revenues rose 15 percent over the period to 2.21 billion euros, Natixis added.

“These achievements provide a sound basis to begin executing on our new strategic plan which will be unveiled on November 20,” the bank said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8645 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
