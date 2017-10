Oct 17 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis SA named Marc Mourre as head of global markets commodities at its corporate & investment banking segment.

Marc, who has been with Natixis since March this year as a senior adviser, also worked at Morgan Stanley for 30 years as managing director of the commodities division. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)