Nov 3 (Reuters) - Christopher Sevrens, who had served as Natixis’ head of the credit markets platform, Americas, has departed the bank, according to sources.

A spokesperson for Natixis declined to comment. Sevrens could not be reached for comment.

Sevrens was named head of the credit markets group in 2015, LPC reported at the time.

Before joining Natixis he worked at Morgan Stanley, according to FINRA BrokerCheck. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Michelle Sierra)