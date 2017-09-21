National Bank of Canada faces website glitch -Bbg

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A glitch in National Bank of Canada’s website may have exposed personal information of about 400 customers, Bloomberg reported, citing an email statement from the bank.

Some people filling out an electronic form on the bank's website could have seen data provided by a previous customer, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/2fl8ZOb)

The cause was human error in setting up the form, Bloomberg reported, adding that the bank was offering free credit monitoring to customers who may have been affected.

The bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)