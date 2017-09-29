Brazil's Natura taps David Boynton as The Body Shop CEO

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics company Natura Cosméticos SA tapped David Boynton as chief executive officer of Britain’s The Body Shop, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Boynton, who will replace current CEO Jeremy Schwartz on December 4, has been the head of shirtsmaker Charles Tyrwhitt since 2016. He previously served several leadership roles in French cosmetics company L‘Occitane Groupe SA.

The move comes three months after Natura agreed to purchase The Body Shop from L‘Oreal SA for 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).