FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Navistar CEO sees 2018 better than 2017 for U.S. truck orders
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 13, 2017 / 6:58 PM / in a month

Navistar CEO sees 2018 better than 2017 for U.S. truck orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. orders for the heavy-duty Class 8 trucks that haul freight along America’s highways should be higher in 2018 than 2017, truck maker Navistar International Corp’s top executive said on Wednesday.

Chief executive officer Troy Clarke said in a phone interview with Reuters Class 8 truck orders should continue at their current rate into 2018 and that Navistar’s third-quarter market share is the highest it has been in three years. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.