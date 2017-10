BRIEF-U.S. charges 10 people over fraud related to college basketball

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. ANNOUNCES CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST 10 PEOPLE, INCLUDING 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACHES, IN CONNECTION WITH FRAUD AND CORRUPTION IN THAT SPORT U.S. SAYS DEFENDANTS ALSO INCLUDE MANAGERS, FINANCIAL ADVISORS, AND REPRESENTATIVES OF A MAJOR INTERNATIONAL SPORTSWEAR COMPANY U.S. SAYS DEFENDANTS ARE CHUCK PERSON, RASHAN MICHEL, JAMES GATTO, MERL CODE, CHRISTIAN DAWKINS, JONATHAN AUGUSTINE, MUNISH SOOD, LAMONT EVANS, EMANUEL RICHARDSON, ANTHONY BLAND -- COURT PAPERS U.S. UNSEALS THREE CRIMINAL COMPLAINTS DETAILING VARIOUS FRAUD SCHEMES; SOME DEFENDANTS ARE NAMED IN MULTIPLE COMPLAINTS ACTING U.S. ATTORNEY IN MANHATTAN TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE AT 12 P.M. EDT TO DISCUSS CHARGES