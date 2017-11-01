FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Old Mutual to retain 20 percent of South Africa's Nedbank after split
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Mystery in the woods - a woman’s head was found. Who is she?
Special Report
reuters investigates -the body trade
Mystery in the woods - a woman’s head was found. Who is she?
BoE hikes rates for first time in a decade
BoE hikes rates for first time in a decade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 1, 2017 / 7:57 AM / a day ago

Old Mutual to retain 20 percent of South Africa's Nedbank after split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual said on Wednesday it will retain a 19.9 percent strategic minority shareholding in Nedbank after the parent company’s planned split.

Old Mutual, whose primary share listing is on the London Stock Exchange, is planning to break itself up into four parts as it says regulatory changes make the company too complex to run in its current form.

The shareholding in Nedbank, which is a majority-owned banking subsidiary of Old Mutual plc, will have a primary listing on the JSE and a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.