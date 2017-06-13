FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus posts 4th straight quarterly loss
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
business
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 13, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 months ago

Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus posts 4th straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC , which has been exploring strategic options including a sale, on Tuesday reported its fourth straight quarterly loss, as it struggled in the face of intense competition from online and fast-fashion retailers.

The company also reported a 5 percent dip in same-store sales for the third quarter ending April 29.

Neiman Marcus posted a net loss of $24.9 million in the quarter, compared to a profit of $3.8 million, a year earlier.

Apparel retailers including Gap Inc and Victoria's Secret owner L Brands Inc have faced lackluster demand amid stiff competition from Amazon.com Inc and fast-fashion retailers such as H&M and Zara.

Retailers have struggled to cope with changes in consumer tastes as shoppers increasingly spend on travel and big-ticket home improvement items and less on apparel and accessories.

Dallas-based Neiman Marcus earlier this year shelved plans for an initial public offering and said it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure change or a sale of the company, as it struggles with an enormous debt load.

Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co had approached Neiman Marcus about a potential combination earlier this year, but talks have stalled, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. on.wsj.com/2reiaQm (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.