Brazil power utility Neoenergia files for IPO
November 8, 2017 / 11:55 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Brazil power utility Neoenergia files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Neoenergia SA, Brazil’s no. 1 power utility by clients served, has filed for authorization for an initial public offering with the country’s securities regulator, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Banco do Brasil SA, a shareholder in Neoenergia, said in the filing it will sell its whole stake in Neoenergia through the offer.

The company will also sell new shares in the primary portion of the offering. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Jake Spring; Editing by James Dalgleish)

