SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian utility Neoenergia SA is expected to decide for the postponement of its initial public offering, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The pricing was expected for Thursday evening, but shareholders such as Banco do Brasil SA refused to reduce the suggested price, as demand seemed insufficient to keep the price within a price range of 15.02 reais to 18.52 reais per share. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)