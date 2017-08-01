FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Neon names Charles Boorman as head of financial lines
August 1, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 6 days ago

MOVES-Neon names Charles Boorman as head of financial lines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - London-based life and health insurer Neon Underwriting Ltd appointed Charles Boorman as the head of financial lines.

Boorman, who has 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, previously worked at Probitas Syndicate 1492 as head of financial lines.

Neon Underwriting also named Ian West as the director of major client relations for casualty lines, responsible for key strategic relationships and the related underwriting. He will also become chairman of the recently acquired Neon Sapphire. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

