June 15 (Reuters) - Swiss food giant Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.89 million), it said on Thursday.

The business includes brands like Butterfinger, BabyRuth and 100Grand.

"Nestle will explore strategic options for its U.S. confectionery business, including a potential sale," the company said in a statement.