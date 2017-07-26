FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle India Q2 profit rises 10 pct
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 26, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 9 days ago

Nestle India Q2 profit rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Noodles-to-chocolates maker Nestle India Ltd said on Wednesday profit rose about 10 percent in its fiscal second quarter, helped by new product launches and a revamp of its popular Maggi noodles brand.

Profit rose to 2.63 billion rupees ($40.87 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 2.40 billion rupees a year earlier, the Indian unit of packaged foods giant Nestle SA said. bit.ly/2h2teQE

Domestic sales rose 8.8 percent to 23.21 billion rupees in the quarter, it said.

$1 = 64.3575 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

