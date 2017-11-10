FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle India Q3 profit climbs 23 pct as domestic sales rise
November 10, 2017 / 12:58 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Nestle India Q3 profit climbs 23 pct as domestic sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Noodles-to-chocolates maker Nestle India Ltd posted a 23 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, buoyed by higher domestic sales.

Profit rose to 3.43 billion rupees ($52.64 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 2.78 billion rupees a year earlier, the Indian unit of packaged food giant Nestle SA said. bit.ly/2jeq3Xz

Domestic sales rose 3.7 percent to 23.41 billion rupees in the third quarter, and grew about 9.1 percent on a comparable basis, the company said. ($1 = 65.1600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

