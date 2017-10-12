Nestle starts building infant formula plant in Russia

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nestle is investing 30 million Swiss francs ($30.8 million) in its first infant formula plant in Russia, where construction has begun, the world’s biggest food group said on Thursday.

The plant will be part of the existing Vologda site, where Nestle has operated for 14 years. “It will strengthen Nestle’s leading position in the Russian infant formula market, and support export to neighbouring countries,” the Swiss group said in a statement.