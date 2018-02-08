Chairman of South Africa's Netcare retires

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s second-largest private hospital firm Netcare said on Thursday its chairman will retire after serving for more than 17 years on the board.

Meyer Kahn, independent non-executive director and chairperson, will leave on March 31, 2018, the firm said. Thevendrie Brewer, who has been an independent non-executive member of the board and deputy chairperson, will assume the role of chairperson at the beginning of April.

"The board and the management of Netcare wish to express their profound gratitude and appreciation to Mr Kahn for the enormous and extraordinary contribution he has made to Netcare during his term of office," the firm said in a statement