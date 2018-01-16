FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Myanmar
Markets
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 16, 2018 / 7:16 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Sweden's NetEnt warns Q4 earnings to miss market view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background, estimates)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Swedish casino software producer NetEnt on Tuesday warned its fourth-quarter results would lag market forecasts, citing weaker than expected revenue growth and negative effects from phasing out game deliveries to operators in some markets.

* NetEnt says ‍in Q4 2017, total revenues amounted to around 419 million SEK ($52.32 million) and operating profit is expected to be about 150 million SEK​

* Analysts were on average expecting NetEnt Q4 EBIT (Earnings before interest and taxes) of 178 million SEK and revenues of 447 million SEK, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NetEnt shares are down 18 pct over the past year, compared with a 10 pct rise in Stockholm’s OMXS All Share Index

* Company says difference between market estimates and preliminary operating profit is due to lower-than-expected revenue growth

* Company says phasing out ​deliveries of games to operators in Australia, Poland and Czech Republic in 2017 had a ​negative effect on revenue growth of around three percentage points​

* NetEnt also says underlying revenue growth in some of its markets was lower than expected in the quarter​

* Says business continued to generate a solid cash flow in Q4 and dividend for 2017 will be at least in line with 2016 year’s level​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0080 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.