FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix fends off criticism over Canada investment
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 10, 2017 / 10:54 AM / in 9 days

Netflix fends off criticism over Canada investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it had received formal approval to set up a C$500 million production unit in Canada and sought to quell talk it had sought special tax benefits for investing in its first such unit outside the United States.

The maker of Emmy winning shows like The Crown and Black Mirror last month announced the agreement with the Canadian government of an investment spread over a minimum of five years. (bit.ly/2k4cBWh)

The company has since faced criticism in Canada that it does not pay taxes there. (bit.ly/2wLo4Ma)

On a blogpost, Netflix said its Canadian investment was approved under the Investment Canada Act, and that no tax deals were part of the approval to launch our new Canadian presence. But is also said it was not paying sales tax in line with existing Canadian legislation.

“Netflix follows tax laws everywhere we operate. Under Canadian law, foreign online services like Netflix aren’t required to collect and remit sales tax,” the company said. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; editing by Patrick Graham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.