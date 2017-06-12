FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Dutch economy seen growing at fastest pace in a decade - central bank
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
June 12, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 2 months ago

Dutch economy seen growing at fastest pace in a decade - central bank

Bart H. Meijer

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 12 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy will grow by 2.5 percent this year, the highest rate since 2007, helped by strong gains in international trade and corporate investments, Dutch central bank DNB said on Monday.

The DNB in January had forecast 2.3 percent growth in 2017.

The fifth-largest economy in the euro zone will maintain "strong momentum" in the coming years, but a slowing of world trade and the housing market in the Netherlands will ease the pace of expansion to around 2 percent in 2018 and 2019, it said.

Unemployment in the Netherlands, one of the top economic performers in the euro zone, will drop to its lowest level since 2010 this year at 5 percent and will continue declining in the coming years, putting upward pressure on wages.

Higher income and rising house prices will further stimulate consumer spending, while inflation will remain modest, with projected rates of just over 1 percent until 2019.

Investments by companies, meanwhile, will reach the highest level in 40 years, measured as a share of GDP, helped by profit growth and easing financial constraints.

Although domestic spending has played a significant part in the recovery of the Dutch economy after the financial crisis, exports will contribute almost half of total GDP growth in 2017.

The DNB warned that a rising wave of trade protectionism globally could pose a serious threat to the relatively small and open economy of the Netherlands.

Trade restrictions imposed by the United States and other countries could potentially reduce Dutch economic growth to slightly above 1.5 percent in 2018-2019, it said. (Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.