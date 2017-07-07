FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Energy company Eneco closer to sale or IPO
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 7, 2017 / 3:33 PM / a month ago

Energy company Eneco closer to sale or IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 7 (Reuters) - The city government of The Hague on Friday said it wishes to sell its 16.6 percent stake in Dutch energy company Eneco, bringing a sale or initial public offering of shares in the company a step closer.

An external review published together with a statement by the city said Eneco, owned by 53 municipalities, has annual operating profit of about 400 million euros ($456 million) and is worth roughly 2.7 billion euros.

Eneco's future is uncertain after the company fought and lost a decade long battle opposing a Dutch government decision to split grid operators from electricity generators. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.