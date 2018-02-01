FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Breaking City News
February 1, 2018 / 12:14 PM / a day ago

Netherlands aims to cut Groningen production to 12 bcm -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Dutch government will try to cut annual production at the Groningen gas field to 12 billion cubic metres “as quickly as possible,” news agency ANP quoted the economy minister as saying on Thursday.

Eric Wiebes did not give a timeframe, but said he would provide details by the end of March.

The comment came after the Dutch gas sector regulator SodM earlier on Thursday recommended production be capped below the current rate of 21.6 bcm per year. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.