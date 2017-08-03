German supermarket chain halts Dutch eggs sales after toxic scare

AMSTERDAM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Major German supermarket chain REWE has removed all Dutch eggs from its shelves and suspended sales until further notice, following a warning by the Netherlands food safety authority of possible contamination with the toxic insecticide fipronil.

Dutch food safety watchdog NVWA published a list this week of the serial numbers of eggs that were deemed unsafe, with one specific range of eggs labelled as an acute health hazard. Others were said to be mainly unsafe for children to eat in larger quantities. Around 180 poultry companies in the Netherlands, the second-largest agricultural exporter after the United States, have been temporarily closed to prevent the tainted eggs from reaching the market, an NVWA spokeswoman said on Thursday.

REWE said on Wednesday it would remove all Dutch eggs from around 10,000 German stores as a precaution. A number of Dutch supermarkets announced similar measures, but limited those to the eggs on the NVWA's list.

"We want to give transparency to our customers. We won't sell Dutch eggs until they are proven free of fipronil," REWE said.

Fipronil is considered by the World Health Organisation to be moderately toxic, with high doses leading to feelings of nausea and dizziness. Very large quantities can cause damage to the kidneys, liver and lymph glands.

NVWA said on Thursday that only a limited type of egg, recognizable by specific numbers, posed a risk.

"We are investigating 20 percent of all poultry companies in the Netherlands," a spokeswoman said. "Meaning that 80 percent of the eggs are fine."

The chemical may have entered the system through cleaning barns with a detergent against mites, and has led to a number of companies culling their flock.

The Netherlands' agricultural exports earned it a record 85 billion euros in 2016. Along with meat and poultry, the Netherlands is among the leading producers of eggs and Germany is a top destination. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Susan Thomas)