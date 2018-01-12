Dutch government won't decide on cuts at Groningen until March - report

AMSTERDAM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Dutch government will not make public any new decision on production at the Groningen gas field until March at the earliest, newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reported on Friday.

The paper cited Economic Affairs Minister Eric Wiebes.

Officials could not immediately be reached for comment

The government has said it is looking at ways to "substantially" reduce production at the field in the wake of an earthquake on Monday.