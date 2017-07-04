FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Dutch government: rethinking plan to hinder foreign takeover attempts
July 4, 2017 / 12:23 PM / a month ago

Dutch government: rethinking plan to hinder foreign takeover attempts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 4 (Reuters) - The Dutch government signalled on Tuesday it would rethink a plan to delay or prevent unwanted takeovers of Dutch companies by foreign firms.

In a letter to parliament ahead of a vote on proposals offering Dutch firms more protection from takeovers, Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp said the idea could conflict with European law and the government's desire for a favourable investment climate in the Netherlands.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet

