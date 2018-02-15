Dutch mortgage lending may need tightening: ECB

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mortgage lending rules in the Netherlands may need to be tightened as high household debt endangers the country’s financial health, a European Central Bank director said on Thursday.

“There might be a need for more active macroprudential policy,” Sabine Lautenchslaeger, the ECB board member in charge of bank oversight, told a conference in Amsterdam. “And by this I mean a tightening of existing borrower-based measures.”

She added a high ratio between the value of mortgage and that of the property “poses a risk to financial stability”. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)