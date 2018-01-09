Dutch court grants rights to Stolichnaya, "Stoli" brands to Russia

AMSTERDAM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling granting rights to the famed “Stolichnaya” vodka brand to Russia’s state-owned Sojuzplodoimport and stripping them from Luxembourg-based Spirits International.
The decision, which governs only sales in the Netherlands, is a setback for Spirits owner SPI Group, which is also facing challenges over the brand in other markets including 13 European Union countries, the U.S. and Australia.
