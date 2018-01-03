FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storm disrupts traffic at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
January 3, 2018

Storm disrupts traffic at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A storm disrupted air traffic at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Wednesday, with many flights cancelled or delayed.

Airlines cancelled 176 out of a total of more than 1,200 incoming and outgoing flights on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the Dutch national airport said.

That number was expected to rise, as the storm would grow stronger during the day, with wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 120 kph (75 mph).

Flights that were not cancelled faced an average delay of about an hour, the airport said.

Schiphol is Europe’s third busiest airport in number of total passengers per year, after London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
