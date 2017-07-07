FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Singtel's NetLink IPO set to price at S$0.81 per unit, to raise $1.7 bln - IFR
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 7, 2017 / 9:59 AM / a month ago

Singtel's NetLink IPO set to price at S$0.81 per unit, to raise $1.7 bln - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - NetLink NBN Trust, the broadband unit of Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), is set to price its initial public offering at S$0.81 per unit, IFR reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the transaction.

NetLink is offering 2.9 billion units in the IPO that is set to raise S$2.35 billion ($1.7 billion). The IPO had an indicative range of S$0.80 to S$0.93 per unit, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Singtel, Southeast Asia's largest telco, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the pricing.

$1 = 1.3822 Singapore dollars Reporting by S Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.