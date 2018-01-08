FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge ends case over armed standoff in Nevada grazing dispute
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 8, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. judge ends case over armed standoff in Nevada grazing dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed the criminal case against Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and three other men on charges stemming from an armed 2014 standoff with federal law enforcement officers over a cattle grazing rights dispute.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro cited multiple willful evidence violations by prosecutors in dropping the case, saying they prevented a fair trial and amounted to prosecutorial misconduct. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

