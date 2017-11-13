FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New India Assurance shares fall on trading debut after $1.5 bln IPO
Sections
Featured
Stunned Italy fail to reach World Cup as Sweden qualify
Sport
Stunned Italy fail to reach World Cup as Sweden qualify
Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series
Entertainment
Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 13, 2017 / 4:37 AM / a day ago

New India Assurance shares fall on trading debut after $1.5 bln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - State-run New India Assurance Co Ltd’s shares fell as much as 10 percent on their trading debut on Monday, following an initial public offering (IPO) that saw the government and company raise a combined 96 billion rupees ($1.47 billion).

Analysts had expected a weak opening for the top Indian non-life insurer as demand for the issue was only 1.2 times the number of shares on offer, indicating relatively low interest in what has been a record year for IPOs in the country.

By 0430 GMT, New India Assurance shares were trading down 9.4 percent at 724.85 rupees compared with an IPO issue price of 800 rupees. The benchmark Nifty 50 share price index was down 0.3 percent. ($1 = 65.2850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.